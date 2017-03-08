New artists make line-up pure bliss

New artists make line-up pure bliss

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

INFLUENTIAL international stars The Cinematic Orchestra and hip hop turntablist DJ Yoda have been added to the Blissfields 2017 bill. Usually reserved for the likes of the Sydney Opera House and London's Barbican, Roundhouse and Royal Albert Hall venues, The Cinematic Orchestra's live sound has been described as 'unyieldingly classy' by Pitchfork and 'entirely different - something original and pure in its artistic intention' by CLASH.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Mar 3 ShaBOO 158
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... Mar 2 carolyn joynor 1
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar 1 John 42
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Feb 12 Chris Princeton 6
News Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08) Feb 11 robertwebster 243
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb 6 Chris M 23
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan '17 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,934 • Total comments across all topics: 279,404,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC