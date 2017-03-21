Naughty Professor Announce New Orleans JazzFest Performance
Acclaimed New Orleans-based band Naughty Professor recently announced the first leg of their winter and spring tour in support of their upcoming new album, Identity . Today, Naughty Professor reveal the addition of a mainstage performance at New Orleans JazzFest on Friday, May 5, followed by a late night show at d.b.a. Naughty Professor welcomes Identity collaborators and special guests to join them at d.b.a. - including Chali 2na , Nate Werth , members of The Soul Rebels, Cliff Hines, Sasha Masakowsi, Cole DeGenova, Dexter Gilmore, Jason Butler, Mykia Jovan and more TBA - for a hometown throwdown not to be missed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Can pharrt
|2
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 18
|Antonio
|46
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Mar 10
|Garyhov
|159
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Mar 2
|carolyn joynor
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb '17
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Chris M
|23
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC