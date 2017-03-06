Nate Smith's 'Kinfolk': A Study In No...

Nate Smith's 'Kinfolk': A Study In Nomadic Jazz

Over the last 15 years, drummer and composer Nate Smith has built the quintessential jazz resume: He's been in bands led by jazz legends, such as bassist Dave Holland , and toured with some of the music's rising stars, like saxophonist Chris Potter . Jazz musicians often lead nomadic lives; they go where the gigs are.

