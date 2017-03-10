Names Jazzing up the Gardner

Acclaimed jazz musician James Carter walked through the galleries of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum on Thursday night improvising short pop-up jazz pieces on his bass clarinet. Carter's musical stroll was part of a new initiative at the museum led by George Steel , the museum's new visiting curator for performing arts.

