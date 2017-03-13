More than 100 Gloucestershire musicians set to compete at UK's largest wind and jazz band festival
This competition is part of the UK's largest competitive wind and jazz band festival, musicians with the county council's music education service Gloucestershire Music will pit their skills against the very best musical talent in the UK. The county will be well represented, with Pate's Grammar School Big Band, Gloucestershire Youth Jazz Orchestra and the Gloucestershire Youth Wind Orchestra all performing.
