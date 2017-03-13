Luther College Jazz Orchestra Homecoming Concert March 28
The Luther College Jazz Orchestra, under the direction of Juan Tony Guzmn, will perform their homecoming concert at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, March 28, in the Center for Faith and Life Main Hall. The concert is the culmination of Jazz Orchestra's 2017 Colorado and Midwest Tour.
