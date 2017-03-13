LJHS Jazz Band Receives Gold Rating at ISSMA Jazz Festival
The Lincoln Jr. High School Jazz Band traveled to LaPorte High School March 3, to perform at the Indiana State School Music Association Jazz Festival. The students performed Milestones, by Miles Davis; Ballad for a Blue Horn, by Mike Steinel; and Rumba Latina, by Victor Lopez.
