Live Videos | LIVE: Providence Folk A...

Live Videos | LIVE: Providence Folk Artist Mike Laureanno Performs

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

Growing up in Fall River, MA f olk artist Mike Laureanno says to some extent his songs deal with his gritty upbringing and heritage. Laureanno just released his third album titled Tightrope, which was inspired by French high-wire artist, Philippe Petit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Mar 10 Garyhov 159
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar 9 Pieces of a man 43
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... Mar 2 carolyn joynor 1
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Feb 12 Chris Princeton 6
News Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08) Feb 11 robertwebster 243
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb '17 Chris M 23
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan '17 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,208 • Total comments across all topics: 279,547,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC