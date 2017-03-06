LIVE: Bridge Jazz Festival (Day One) @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 2/24/17

You just know that you're gonna be partyin' hearty when the opening night of the Bridge Jazz Festival coincides with the kick-off of Mardi Gras weekend, and NOLA faves the Dirty Dozen Brass Band are providing the soundtrack at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall . The party kicked off with the blast of second-line polyrhythmic propulsion that was "Voodoo" fueled by drummer Julian Addison and leather-lunged sousaphone master Kirk Joseph , who upped the sousafunk level with some judicious wah-wah pedaling.

