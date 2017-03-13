Lee's Jazz Ensemble To Perform Spring Concert
The Lee University Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Alan Wyatt, will present its spring concert in the Conn Center on Thursday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m. The Lee University Jazz Ensemble performs traditional and recent literature for the traditional Big Band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Mar 10
|Garyhov
|159
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 9
|Pieces of a man
|43
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Mar 2
|carolyn joynor
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb '17
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Chris M
|23
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC