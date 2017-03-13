Larry Goldings - From Jazz Club to Arena Rock
From the singular sound of his organ trio , to his live and recorded work with artists like Maceo Parker, John Scofield, James Taylor, and now John Mayer, the Los Angeles-based keyboardist and composer is known the world over as a musician with the ears and fingers to do just about anything. "I grew-up in West Newton, Massachusetts, 20 minutes from Boston," Goldings says via phone from Los Angeles, just days before joining Mayer for an arena tour slated to last until the end of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Keyboard Magazine.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Mar 10
|Garyhov
|159
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 9
|Pieces of a man
|43
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Mar 2
|carolyn joynor
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb '17
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Chris M
|23
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC