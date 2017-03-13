Larry Goldings - From Jazz Club to Arena Rock

From the singular sound of his organ trio , to his live and recorded work with artists like Maceo Parker, John Scofield, James Taylor, and now John Mayer, the Los Angeles-based keyboardist and composer is known the world over as a musician with the ears and fingers to do just about anything. "I grew-up in West Newton, Massachusetts, 20 minutes from Boston," Goldings says via phone from Los Angeles, just days before joining Mayer for an arena tour slated to last until the end of the year.

