Lang Lang, Itzhak Perlman among National Arts Centre 2017-18 headliners

Concerts by world-renowned musicians Lang Lang, Itzhak Perlman and Branford Marsalis will be part of a fresh slate of offerings headlining the National Arts Centre's 2017-18 calendar. The Ottawa-based performing arts centre has unveiled its new lineups for dance, theatre and music acts slated for the coming year.

