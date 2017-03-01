Lang Lang, Itzhak Perlman among National Arts Centre 2017-18 headliners
Concerts by world-renowned musicians Lang Lang, Itzhak Perlman and Branford Marsalis will be part of a fresh slate of offerings headlining the National Arts Centre's 2017-18 calendar. The Ottawa-based performing arts centre has unveiled its new lineups for dance, theatre and music acts slated for the coming year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Fri
|ShaBOO
|158
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Thu
|carolyn joynor
|1
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 1
|John
|42
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC