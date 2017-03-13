Kenny G's 5 best covers

Kenny G's 5 best covers

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Examiner.com

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? Kenny G will perform at the City National Grove of Anaheim on March 30. Get tickets right here on AXS If there is anyone who isn't a stranger to a cover song, it's saxophonist Kenny G .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Mar 10 Garyhov 159
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar 9 Pieces of a man 43
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... Mar 2 carolyn joynor 1
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Feb 12 Chris Princeton 6
News Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08) Feb 11 robertwebster 243
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb '17 Chris M 23
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan '17 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,904 • Total comments across all topics: 279,542,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC