Karriem Riggins' Headnod Suite Is a Jazz Drummer's Take on Instrumental Hip-Hop
He produced Kanye West's "30 Hours," co-wrote and featured on Kaytranada's "Bus Ride" and co-produced all of Common's latest album, Black America Again with his fellow L.A. jazz/hip-hop artist, keyboardist Robert Glasper. Following Riggins' critically acclaimed debut instrumental album Alone Together , Stones Throw Records released Riggins' sophomore effort, Headnod Suite , on Feb. 24. The 29-track record is full of dusty digital joints, with trips through lo-fi terrain and syncopated streams of consciousness weaving throughout.
