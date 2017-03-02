Karen Mason Celebrates Marriage Equality, Judy Garland and More on...
Karen Mason - the acclaimed Broadway star and concert artist - releases her new album It's About Time from Zevely Records today, March 3, 2017. In a variety of settings from a lavishly-orchestrated full-band with exciting brass and lush strings to hushed solo piano, she performs timeless standards and theater classics .
