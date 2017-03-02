Karen Mason Celebrates Marriage Equal...

Karen Mason Celebrates Marriage Equality, Judy Garland and More on...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Karen Mason - the acclaimed Broadway star and concert artist - releases her new album It's About Time from Zevely Records today, March 3, 2017. In a variety of settings from a lavishly-orchestrated full-band with exciting brass and lush strings to hushed solo piano, she performs timeless standards and theater classics .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... 8 hr carolyn joynor 1
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Wed John 42
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Feb 24 jaber thernstrap 157
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Feb 12 Chris Princeton 6
News Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08) Feb 11 robertwebster 243
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb 6 Chris M 23
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan '17 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,277,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC