Judge denies release request in Kansas bomb plot case
A judge says a Kansas man accused of plotting to attack Somali immigrants poses "a grave danger" to the community if released. U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren on Thursday denied Patrick Stein's request for release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|Pieces of a man
|43
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Mar 3
|ShaBOO
|158
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Mar 2
|carolyn joynor
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Chris M
|23
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC