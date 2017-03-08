Judge denies release request in Kansa...

Judge denies release request in Kansas bomb plot case

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

A judge says a Kansas man accused of plotting to attack Somali immigrants poses "a grave danger" to the community if released. U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren on Thursday denied Patrick Stein's request for release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 7 hr Pieces of a man 43
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Mar 3 ShaBOO 158
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... Mar 2 carolyn joynor 1
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Feb 12 Chris Princeton 6
News Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08) Feb 11 robertwebster 243
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb '17 Chris M 23
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan '17 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,593 • Total comments across all topics: 279,443,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC