Joshua Redman to play six gigs with Still Dreaming quartet

Joshua Redman is hardly the first jazz musician to wrestle with the legacy of an illustrious parent. But the Berkeley saxophone star's sudden rise to prominence in the early 1990s and the abiding respect for his late father, Dewey Redman, a confederate of Ornette Coleman and Keith Jarrett, has led many jazz critics to use the elder Redman's oeuvre as a measuring stick for his son's.

