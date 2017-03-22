Joel Zelnik Trio pays tribute to two jazz legends
The Joel Zelnik Trio with Grammy Award-nominee Annette Sanders will perform classic American songs recorded by Tony Bennett and Bill Evans on Monday, March 27, at the Bickford Theatre. Photo by Bill Moraites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Pieces of a man
|47
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Can pharrt
|2
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Mar 10
|Garyhov
|159
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Mar 2
|carolyn joynor
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb '17
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Chris M
|23
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC