Jazzy showtunes showcase Naden, CCPA in concert

Talent from the Canadian College of Performing Arts and the Naden Band sizzle on stage with a little jazz, a bit of big band and hot musical theatre in All That Jazz! "We have partnered with them to put on this salute to Broadway big band sound," said Heather Burns, CCPA music director for the show with the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy. "They're a great concert band so we've put together a show featuring Broadway in a jazz idiom."

