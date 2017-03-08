Jazz this week: TAUK, Jeff Hamilton, Etienne Charles, Big Sam's Funky Nation, and more

This week's jazz and creative music calendar in St. Louis is all about the one-nighters, with an eclectic handful of headlining acts in town for single-serve appearances. Let's go to the highlights... Wednesday, March 8 NYC-based funk/fusion band TAUK plays at the Old Rock House , and pianist Carolbeth True and Two Times True with saxophonist Larry Johnson will perform at Evangeline's .

