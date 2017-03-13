Jazz this week: Ann Hampton Callaway, Erik Friedlander's Black Phebe Trio, and more

This week's calendar of live jazz and creative music in St. Louis includes the return of a popular singer, the local debut of a challenging trio of improvisors, a tribute to a beloved big band trumpeter and bandleader, and more. Let's go to the highlights... Wednesday, March 15 Longtime St. Louis favorite Ann Hampton Callaway returns for the first time for the first of four nights at Jazz at the Bistro.

