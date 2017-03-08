Jazz rules in the capital

15 hrs ago Read more: NBR Newsroom

Jazz at The Opera House Bill Frisell featuring Petra Haydn, Thomas Morgan and Rudy Royston Wednesday, June 7, 8pm; Dave Weckl & Tony Lindsay with Adam Schroeder and Alex Sipiagin, Thursday June 8, 8pm; Dianne Reeves, Friday June 9, 8pm; Seoul Jazz: The Jac & Black String, Saturday, June 10, 4pm; The Comet is Coming, Saturday, June 10, 8pm; Harold LA3pez-Nussa Trio, Sunday, June 11, 7pm Wellington's Jazz Festival is becoming one of the city's major cultural events and is now seen as such by the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency. Since it turned annual in 2013 in a new mid-winter slot, the Wellington Jazz Festival has become one of the capital's most successful events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBR Newsroom.

