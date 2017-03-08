Jazz musician Ingrid Jensen returns home to perform during Jazzfest
She is this year's guest artist for Jazzfest, the annual fundraiser for school music programs presented by Harbour City Jazz Society. Jensen will be conducting workshops with students from John Barsby Secondary School, Cedar Community Secondary School and Wellington Secondary School.
