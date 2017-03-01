Jazz it up with Andy Aitchison and his trio 1
THE Moon On The Water is delighted to be featuring the exceptional talents of Andy Aitchison and his trio this Sunday afternoon He soon figured out that he could also do it on the violin too. Shortly afterwards, he heard an Ace of Clubs recording of Stephane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt and has loved the sound of their music ever since.
