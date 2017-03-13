Jazz innovator Carla Bley makes a rare U.S. appearance at Big Ears Festival

There's a radio of some mysterious origin, buried deep in the brain of 80-year-old jazz maven Carla Bley, that's always on. It's unclear from where it originates - her family of origin, perhaps, given that her father was a piano teacher and church choir leader; or the time she spent as a cigarette girl hawking wares to customers at New York's iconic Birdland jazz club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.