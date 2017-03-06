Jazz in the Park spring 2017 lineup unveiled: See who's on the schedule
Music returns to Armstrong Park this spring with another round of Jazz in the Park, the series of Thursday evening concerts featuring local and regional acts. The event regularly draws thousands to Armstrong Park, just across Rampart Street from the French Quarter.
