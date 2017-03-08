Jazz great captures rage, silence and...

Jazz great captures rage, silence and hope of Detroit uprising in new DSO piece

Michigan Radio

The piece marks the 50th anniversary of those five days in July 1967 when 43 people died and nearly 1,200 were injured - the civil unrest that changed Detroit in ways that we are still facing today. "We sat down and we initially talked about trying to capture what happened in the aftermath of that event," said Terence Blanchard , composer of the piece.

Chicago, IL

