Jazz Fest poster artist Brandan Odums recovering from hand injury

For a while Brandan "BMike" Odums , the city's great aerosol artist, was afraid he wouldn't be able use a spray can anymore. Odums, who became a Crescent City art star in 2014 by orchestrating the spectacular "Exhibit Be" graffiti masterpiece, said he impatiently jumped from atop a six-foot scissor lift instead of taking the time to climb down.

