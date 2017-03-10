Jazz at Kings Place to Feature Irish ...

Jazz at Kings Place to Feature Irish Jazz Trio

5 hrs ago

Jazz at Kings Place, London with Cork based, contemporary Irish Jazz Trio, Sp, featuring Cormac McCarthy , Eoin Walsh and Davie Ryan is on Wednesday 12th April 2017 at 7.30pm at Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9AG. Sp will be playing a program of original music, arrangements of jazz standards and Irish traditional melodies.

