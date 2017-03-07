Jazz-Americana Artist Bryan Cumming R...

Jazz-Americana Artist Bryan Cumming Releases New Jazz CD

Bryan Cumming, a jazz-Americana artist who has recorded with popular acts such as Al Jarreau and The Pointer Sisters, has released a new CD that pays tribute to the classic songs and legendary jazz artists of the Silent Generation. "Come Out Swinging" celebrates the spirit of swing with a lively mix of traditional jazz classics and originals.

