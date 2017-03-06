In Memoriam: Arnold "Sweets" DePass, Jr.
Arnold "Sweets" DePass passed away on February 20, 2017 at the age of 87. Born July 28, 1929, DePass was a member of the legendary Dooky Chase Orchestra in the mid-1940s where he honed his skills as a celebrated jazz musician and stage performer - earning the name "Sweets" for his congenial nature and comradely with others. Mr. DePass continued his musical training and development under the tutelage of Professor Alonzo D. Eidson, M.M. at the Educational Gateways Conservatory of Music in New Orleans, Louisiana where he earned his professional credentials in Applied Vocational Music in 1957.
