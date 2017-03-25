Highlights of Berks Jazz Fest 2017
Patti Austin performs in the Berks Jazz Fest Opening Night Celebration with Gerald Albright and Jonathan Butler. a Opening night celebration featuring Grammy-winning vocalist Patti Austin, saxophonist Gerald Albright and guitarist Jonathan Butler, 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 31, Santander Performing Arts Center.
