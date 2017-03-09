Harlem Globetrotter nails miraculous shot from Altria Theater balcony
To be, or not to be? That was the question, when Harlem Globetrotter player Zeus McClurkin attempted the "Shakespeare Shot" at the Altria Theater Wednesday. Zeus, known for his trick shot ability, attempted a shot from the balcony of Altria Theater into a basketball goal set up in the theater's pit section.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Pieces of a man
|43
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Mar 3
|ShaBOO
|158
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Mar 2
|carolyn joynor
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Chris M
|23
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC