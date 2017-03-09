Harlem Globetrotter nails miraculous ...

Harlem Globetrotter nails miraculous shot from Altria Theater balcony

To be, or not to be? That was the question, when Harlem Globetrotter player Zeus McClurkin attempted the "Shakespeare Shot" at the Altria Theater Wednesday. Zeus, known for his trick shot ability, attempted a shot from the balcony of Altria Theater into a basketball goal set up in the theater's pit section.

