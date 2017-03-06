Go on a jazz Holiday with tribute to ...

Go on a jazz Holiday with tribute to US singing legend

LEGENDARY jazz singer Billie Holiday will receive a tribute at Jazz in the Bar at the Marine Theatre on Sunday March 12 at 8pm. Known for her definitive interpretations of classic jazz standards such as Summertime, Love Me or Leave Me and God Bless the Child, Billie Holiday is considered to be one of the greatest jazz vocalists of all time.

