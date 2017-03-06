Go on a jazz Holiday with tribute to US singing legend
LEGENDARY jazz singer Billie Holiday will receive a tribute at Jazz in the Bar at the Marine Theatre on Sunday March 12 at 8pm. Known for her definitive interpretations of classic jazz standards such as Summertime, Love Me or Leave Me and God Bless the Child, Billie Holiday is considered to be one of the greatest jazz vocalists of all time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Mar 3
|ShaBOO
|158
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Mar 2
|carolyn joynor
|1
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 1
|John
|42
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC