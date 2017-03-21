Glenn Miller Orchestra With Concert i...

Glenn Miller Orchestra With Concert in Sofia

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Sofia News Agency

About 20 new compositions will present the famous Glenn Miller Orchestra to Bulgarian audience during his concert in Sofia on 22 March in Hall 1 of NDK. Band leader Ville Saldon promises many exciting surprises that they've prepared specially for Sofia fans of jazz and creativity of the great American composer, but which for now will be kept secret.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 22 hr Antonio 46
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Mar 10 Garyhov 159
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... Mar 2 carolyn joynor 1
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Feb '17 Chris Princeton 6
News Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08) Feb '17 robertwebster 243
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb '17 Chris M 23
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan '17 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,674,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC