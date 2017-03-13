Get some Holiday jazz in Crofton with duo
On March 19, celebrate the music of Billie Holiday as Sweetwater Band Vocals with Hannah Brown and Judy Sims comes to the Crofton Hotel. Sims is from Saltspring Island.
