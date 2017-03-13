From jazz to Spain to New Orleans - a...

From jazz to Spain to New Orleans - a decade of Cuban fusion

Read more: The Miami Herald

In a combined concert that promises to be both sublime and rip-roaring, three generations of Cuban and Cuban diaspora musicians come together on Saturday at Miami-Dade County Auditorium to celebrate the 10th anniversary of FUNDarte's Global Cuba Fest . The elder statesman of the group is Cuban pianist and composer Ernan Lopez Nussa, who's been c ompared by the Jazz Times to none less than Grammy-award winning Irakere founder Chucho Valdes, the godfather of Cuban jazz piano.

