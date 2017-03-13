From jazz to Spain to New Orleans - a decade of Cuban fusion
In a combined concert that promises to be both sublime and rip-roaring, three generations of Cuban and Cuban diaspora musicians come together on Saturday at Miami-Dade County Auditorium to celebrate the 10th anniversary of FUNDarte's Global Cuba Fest . The elder statesman of the group is Cuban pianist and composer Ernan Lopez Nussa, who's been c ompared by the Jazz Times to none less than Grammy-award winning Irakere founder Chucho Valdes, the godfather of Cuban jazz piano.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Mar 10
|Garyhov
|159
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 9
|Pieces of a man
|43
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Mar 2
|carolyn joynor
|1
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Chris M
|23
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC