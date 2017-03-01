Four-string virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro on viral videos, Jimi Hendrix...
Up until 2006, ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro didn't have a touring career. He would play his native Hawaii and occasionally venture out to Japan, where music from Hawaii tended to be popular.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Fri
|ShaBOO
|158
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Thu
|carolyn joynor
|1
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 1
|John
|42
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC