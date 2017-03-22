Feist, Joss Stone, Serena Ryder, Kenn...

Feist, Joss Stone, Serena Ryder, Kenny Rogers and more to play 2017 TD Ottawa Jazz Festival

Singer-songwriters Feist, Joss Stone and Serena Ryder plus a selection of blues and soul artists will enjoy pride of place on the TD Ottawa Jazz Festival's main stage in Confederation Park this summer. The festival's 37th annual edition, which will run from June 22 to July 2, will also present its usual eclectic range of music in venues ranging from the NAC Studio and Theatre, where some top-drawer contemporary jazz acts will play, to the studios of La Nouvelle ScA ne on King Edward Avenue, which will focus on musical adventurers and avant-gardists, to the Festival Plaza's Tartan Homes stage, where grooving and hip-hop-based draws will dominate.

