Ernest Dawkins and Vijay Iyer blend seamlessly through the common language of jazz

Chicago Reader

One of the best things about jazz is its openness-its language and its improvisational ethos make possible the kind of spontaneous collaborations that help propel the tradition forward. Free improvisation often happens in unrehearsed encounters whose supposedly nonidiomatic output long ago congealed into the idiom of "free improvisation," but it can also take place in more conventional settings.

