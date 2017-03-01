Endymion victim adjusts to new normal after horrific crash: 'I felt terror ... I still feel it'

Allison Reinhardt is pictured after a day spent wandering the French Quarter with Amy "Fishy" Basantes and husband Mario Basantes, her close friends, who were visiting from New York. The following day, Endymion Saturday, Reinhardt and Mario Basantes were injured badly by the pickup truck that drove into the crowd; Basantes remains in the hospital with pelvic fractures on both sides and doctors have said he can't travel home for at least two more months.

