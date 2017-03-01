Edmonds gets jazzy with 41st DeMiero JazzFest
Puyallup's Ballou Junior High Jazz Choir performs Friday morning on the VIP Stage at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. Jazz clinician Michele Weir works with the Ballou Junior High jazz choir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|13 hr
|ShaBOO
|158
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Thu
|carolyn joynor
|1
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Wed
|John
|42
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC