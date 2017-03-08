EchoTest Feat. Bass Virtuoso Julie Sl...

EchoTest Feat. Bass Virtuoso Julie Slick To Release New Concept Album "From Two Balconies"

Bassists Julie Slick and Marco Machera are proudly presenting a new EchoTest album, exploring new heights in this bassist collaboration with their third release: "From Two Balconies". Displaying an even higher production value, a new member , many more guests , the record is a departure from the heavily instrumental and bass-dominated "Fourth Dementia" and "Le Fil Rouge" .

