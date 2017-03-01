Dynamic Jazz Duo Celebrates Debut Rel...

Dynamic Jazz Duo Celebrates Debut Release

If you pay any attention to Cincinnati's Jazz scene, you surely know the names Brad Myers and Michael Sharfe, two of the most active working musicians in the area. The guitarist and bassist have incredibly impressive resumes that show that both are not in any way limited to one or two particular modes of Jazz, and both have often worked outside of the genre completely.

Chicago, IL

