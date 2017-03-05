Decfa to Screen Duke Ellington's TV S...

Decfa to Screen Duke Ellington's TV Special a Drum is a Woman

13 hrs ago

The Duke Ellington Center for the Arts will present a special screening of Duke Ellington 's rarely seen TV special, A Drum Is A Woman at the Paley Center for Media on Friday, March 24, from 3:00 to 4:45 PM. The event is the second installment in DECFA's new MOOD ELLINGTON series of special programs focusing on the musical legacy of Duke Ellington -- America's most productive composer of the 20th century.

Chicago, IL

