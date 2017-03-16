Deaths

Tommy LiPuma, a jazz and pop producer who won Grammys for collaborations with Natalie Cole and George Benson, has died. He was 80. LiPuma died Monday in New York after a brief illness, according to the Decca/Verve Label Group, where he had served as chairman.

