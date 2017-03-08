Contemporary covers and original numbers from a rising jazz vocalist
Arts Alive presents Zoe Gilby, a jazz vocalist and songwriter whose compelling original compositions are written with double bassist husband Andy Champion and performed with her highly accomplished band: Andy; guitarist Mark Williams, and drummer Richard Brown. Alongside the original material, Zoe's stockpile of music includes a wide range of contemporary material from composers such as Pink Floyd to Kate Bush, with influences including Sheila Jordan and Joni Mitchell.
