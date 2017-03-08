Contemporary covers and original numbers from a rising jazz vocalist

Arts Alive presents Zoe Gilby, a jazz vocalist and songwriter whose compelling original compositions are written with double bassist husband Andy Champion and performed with her highly accomplished band: Andy; guitarist Mark Williams, and drummer Richard Brown. Alongside the original material, Zoe's stockpile of music includes a wide range of contemporary material from composers such as Pink Floyd to Kate Bush, with influences including Sheila Jordan and Joni Mitchell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.