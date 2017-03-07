Common, Marcus Miller and Bobby Hutcherson tribute lead Playboy Jazz Festival lineup

With the steady rains of winter drifting into the city's rearview mirror , the L.A. Philharmonic has issued a reminder amid rising temperatures that summer is coming, and with it the lineup for 39th annual Playboy Jazz Festival. Casting its traditional wide net of familiar faces, jazz-informed pop heavyweights and up-and-coming talent, this year's festival also features a Saturday tribute to the late Bobby Hutcherson , which includes fellow vibraphonists Stefon Harris, Warren Wolf and Roy Ayers.

