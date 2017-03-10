Chart-topping Recording Artist Charles Jenkins Partners With Kevin Liles Management

Chart-topping, urban inspirational recording artist, Charles Jenkins , has partnered with Kevin Liles Management. "Charles is a mogul of faith, music and leadership and which we are growing through KWL's proven approach to talent management where we provide a full service home for talent, capable of providing holistic thinking, infrastructure and expertise across all areas of their careers," says Liles who guides the careers of artists such as D'Angelo, Trey Songz and K.Michelle.

