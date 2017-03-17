Chanticleer and NCCO blend brilliantl...

Chanticleer and NCCO blend brilliantly in program of French music

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Throughout the 20th century, Paris was a mecca for artists, composers and musicians striving to break free of convention. From concert halls to cabarets, French composers and their American counterparts created new works that ran the gamut from cool formalism to le jazz hot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Mar 10 Garyhov 159
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar 9 Pieces of a man 43
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... Mar 2 carolyn joynor 1
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Feb '17 Chris Princeton 6
News Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08) Feb '17 robertwebster 243
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb '17 Chris M 23
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan '17 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,056 • Total comments across all topics: 279,622,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC